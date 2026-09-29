Mind the gap: long delays between seasons are churning Indian streaming viewers

Lata Jha
4 min read29 Sep 2026, 10:59 AM IST
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Lust Stories took five years to return for the second season and another three for the third.
Summary
Delays in Indian streaming shows result in diminished audience recall and lower renewal rates. While commitment to quality can retain loyal viewers, the industry struggles with production timelines and economic pressures, causing a need for focused and effective content strategies.

Long-format web originals are taking longer to return for new seasons, leading to a loss of audience interest and streaming platforms remaining cautious about renewing them.

According to experts, roughly half of the shows that a large streamer in the US releases in a year are renewed while in India fewer than a third proceed to the second season and very few to the fourth and beyond. Further, gaps between seasons have been getting longer and less predictable, without the tentpole marketing machine that Western platforms build around a wait.

Lust Stories took five years to return for the second season and another three for the third. Paatal Lok resurfaced after five years, and Scam had a three-year gap between seasons.

Industry voices attribute it to actor unavailability between seasons and the absence of a network-style, calendar-driven production pipeline that Western TV inherited from decades of linear scheduling. In many cases, this leads to an erosion in audience interest when paid subscriptions are already plateauing, making a subsequent season seem even less viable.

“Our analysis indicates that successful Indian streaming shows typically return after about 2-2.5 years, compared with roughly 1-1.5 years globally. In some cases of titles in India, the gap stretches to 3-5 years,” said Rohan Lobo, partner and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications at Deloitte South Asia.

The risk of long delays is that audience memory, viewing habits and momentum may decline or change, Lobo said. This leads to higher investments to reacquire viewers when the show returns.

Consumer research shows that people often cancel a streaming subscription after finishing a programme they wanted to watch and that a new season of a favourite show is an important reason for subscribing again.

Shows that have gone on to the fourth season (Panchayat, Gullak, Criminal Justice and Maharani) are largely low-budget, ensemble-led and relatively efficient productions in family comedy or format-driven drama. Larger, star-led thrillers that top the charts tend to stop at three seasons.

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India is slower

India is significantly slower than the West in churning out seasons and it is definitely acting as a deterrent, according to Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. He cited data from Ormax, a media consulting firm, to show that for the Top 50 Indian originals, viewership drops by 30-40% by season two if the gap is more than two years.

In the West, he said, Netflix almost guarantees a renewal 90% of your season one audience is retained. In India, you start season two with only 60-70% of your season one audience simply because people forgot to come back.

“That long gap is a big reason why India has so few shows that reach season three or season four,” Agrawal said.

Unlike in the US, where a show’s writers' room is in place for multiple seasons from day one, in India, each season is greenlit one at a time after looking at data. This ends up in a vicious cycle: a long gap leads to audience loss, which leads to lower return on investment, which makes the platform delay the third season even more, and eventually the show gets labelled as "iconic but limited to two or three seasons,” he pointed out.

Bhavesh Joshi, founder and CEO of MovieMe, a content discovery app, said underneath the creative shift is a harder commercial pivot: some creators have pointed to the pandemic-era commissioning boom outrunning the industry's actual pool of experienced writers and directors, while others say the shift is really about subscriber economics.

“Platforms have moved from chasing new user acquisition with a wide variety of shows to prioritizing stickiness among subscribers they already have, concentrating budgets into fewer, higher-impact commercial titles,” Joshi explained. “That's a very specific reason renewals of any kind – new or returning – have gotten harder to greenlight: it's not that appetite for franchises has cooled, it's that the total number of big swings platforms are willing to fund per year has shrunk, and each one now has to work harder, whichever bucket it falls into.”

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Patient viewers

Many experts said a longer wait doesn’t automatically cost you the audience. Arpit Mankar, head of the non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment, said viewers who are genuinely invested in a franchise tend to be patient. Building a season that lives up to what came before takes real time across writing, development and production, and loyal audiences generally understand that trade-off.

According to Raghavendra Hunsur, chief content officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the gap between seasons can certainly influence audience recall and momentum, particularly in a market where there is an enormous amount of new content to discover. But he doesn’t see the gap alone as a deterrent if the characters and story have created a strong enough connection to make audiences willing to return.

“The opportunity for creators is to make each season sufficiently distinctive while retaining the core of what audiences connected with in the first place,” said Hunsur. “Ultimately, it is about finding the right balance between continuity and freshness so that a returning season feels relevant rather than simply familiar.”

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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