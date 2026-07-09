Exclusive distribution declines as OTT and creators unite for broader content access

Video streaming platforms are no longer insisting on exclusive premieres for what they see as compelling content and are willing to share rights with creators who often want their programs to launch on their YouTube channels as well.
While the latest season of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent premiered on both Netflix and YouTube, SonyLIV has added Perfect Family—which had earlier debuted on YouTube—to its subscription catalogue. While platforms have previously acquired or commissioned new seasons of shows that first launched on YouTube, this marks the first time the same content is being made available simultaneously on YouTube and a premium OTT platform.
Entertainment industry experts say the strategy offers OTT platforms a relatively low-risk way to attract subscribers with shows that already have a loyal fan base, while creators get an opportunity to expand beyond their existing communities.