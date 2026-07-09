Exclusive distribution declines as OTT and creators unite for broader content access

Lata Jha
4 min read9 Jul 2026, 11:31 AM IST
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The latest season of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent debuted on Netflix along with YouTube.
Summary
Streaming platforms are easing their insistence on exclusivity, partnering with creators to release shows simultaneously on YouTube and OTTs as built-in audiences become more valuable than exclusive rights.

Video streaming platforms are no longer insisting on exclusive premieres for what they see as compelling content and are willing to share rights with creators who often want their programs to launch on their YouTube channels as well.

While the latest season of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent premiered on both Netflix and YouTube, SonyLIV has added Perfect Family—which had earlier debuted on YouTube—to its subscription catalogue. While platforms have previously acquired or commissioned new seasons of shows that first launched on YouTube, this marks the first time the same content is being made available simultaneously on YouTube and a premium OTT platform.

Entertainment industry experts say the strategy offers OTT platforms a relatively low-risk way to attract subscribers with shows that already have a loyal fan base, while creators get an opportunity to expand beyond their existing communities.

Also Read | How new IT rules impact India’s ₹4,500 crore creator economy

Changing playbook

The Samay Raina-Netflix partnership is widely seen as a turning point in content distribution. Beyond creator-led programming, films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Ishq Vishk are also available simultaneously on YouTube for free and on paid streaming platforms.

"What we are seeing here is a fairly rational response to how audiences actually consume content today. YouTube has become the discovery layer for Indian entertainment, it is where conversations start, where clips go viral, where a show finds its first wave of organic attention," said Kaushik Das, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), AAO NXT, an Odia-language platform.

OTT platforms, on the other hand, offer a different value proposition—better monetisation through subscriptions, a more controlled viewing environment, and access to audiences that prefer an ad-light, on-demand experience, Das added.

Audience first

Preranaa Khatri, chief business officer (CBO) of media and entertainment company Only Much Louder (OML), said the common thread across these partnerships is that the creator—or, in Perfect Family's case, the production house—already comes with an established audience.

"Platforms are increasingly looking at the community that comes with the creator, not just the content. Once a creator builds that kind of relationship with an audience, exclusivity is no longer the only way to create value. Platforms recognize that if a creator has already built a loyal audience, the opportunity isn't just to own that relationship but to build on it and help the IP reach new audiences," Khatri said.

At the same time, these partnerships help creators reach viewers beyond their existing communities. It becomes a value exchange where both sides bring something meaningful to the table, she added.

Also Read | Lack of awareness on OTT subscription terms leads to user complaints, disputes

New economics

Several experts believe the Samay Raina-Netflix-YouTube model signals a broader shift in how creator-led intellectual property (IP) will be monetized in India.

The creator economy is moving from a content distribution model to an IP monetisation model, according to Sanya Bajaj, co-founder of influencer marketing agency Crack'd.

Earlier, platforms paid a premium for exclusivity because distribution itself was the competitive advantage. Today, for high-engagement creator brands, audience ownership has become the bigger moat. As India's creator economy evolves into a multi-billion-dollar market, platforms are recognising that participating in a creator ecosystem can often be more valuable than owning a single content window, Bajaj added.

According to Kushagra Tiwari, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Exif Media, this is likely to become a broader trend, particularly for creator-led content and independent production houses. Creators now bring both content and audience, giving them greater negotiating power and allowing them to monetise their intellectual property across multiple platforms instead of relying on a single distributor.

Selective strategy

However, only creators with significant audience pull are likely to have the leverage to negotiate such arrangements with OTT platforms.

In these cases, the commercial model is likely to be straightforward, said Harshit Arora, founder and CEO of Growster, a company offering digital marketing and media buying services for brands and startups.

Creators receive substantial financial compensation for allowing platforms to distribute their content, while OTT services benefit by gaining access to an already engaged audience and the engagement that comes with it.

Also Read | What the India-UK trade pact means for film and OTT

Calling it a smart shift, Viren Vesuwala, lead—PR, communications and strategic partnerships at White Rivers Media, said platforms such as SonyLIV realise that creator-led shows come with a built-in loyal audience they cannot easily create themselves. Demanding exclusivity could simply alienate those viewers.

By keeping shows on YouTube, creators retain their community and continue earning advertising revenue, while the OTT partner gains the prestige of hosting the content, he added.

"We are moving from a platform-led entertainment model to a creator-led distribution model. When creators become brands themselves, exclusive distribution becomes less important than maximizing audience reach, engagement, and monetization across multiple platforms," said Nitika Sharma, assistant professor of marketing at IMI Delhi.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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