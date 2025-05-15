OTTplay Premium and GTPL join forces to transform digital entertainment in India

OTTplay Premium, India’s leading OTT content aggregator, has joined forces with GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India’s largest Multi-System Operator (MSO) distributing Digital Cable TV services and a key Broadband service provider. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise India’s digital entertainment landscape by providing OTTplay’s extensive content library to customers.

Seamless entertainment with exclusive plans As part of the collaboration, GTPL will offer its OTT aggregation service under the brand name “GTPL Genie+” providing subscribers with seamless access to content across 29+ leading OTT platforms through its application GTPL Buzz as well as through its website www.gtpl.net. The wide range of tailor-made packs will cater to evolving entertainment needs for customers. These packs offer entertainment conveniently customized based on language, genre and region.

GTPL Genie+ services, powered by OTTplay Premium areaccessible across multiple devices including Mobiles, Smart TVs, Tablets and PCs. This is in addition to GTPL’s diverse catalogue of content offerings which extends across cable TV channels, high-speed internet, Cloud gaming and more.

Leadership perspectives Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-founder, OTTplay expressed his excitement:

"We’re thrilled to partner with GTPL, a leader in entertainment and connectivity. This collaboration allows us to bring a richer, more seamless content experience to audiences nationwide. With the rising demand for diverse digital entertainment, our combined strengths will redefine content accessibility and elevate the streaming experience."

Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja – Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said, "GTPL remains committed to delivering the best-in-class entertainment and connectivity solutions. GTPL Genie+ strengthens our content offering, allowing subscribers to access premium OTT content in addition to our existing content offerings. This partnership with OTTplay Premium will democratise digital entertainment for millions across India."

Driving India’s digital transformation This alliance highlights OTTplay and GTPL’s shared commitment to delivering premium content that is accessible to all and tailored to the diverse regional preferences across India. The partnership ensures a seamless, high-quality digital experience for households nationwide.

About OTTplay Premium OTTplay Premium is India’s pioneering OTT aggregator, redefining content discovery and consumption with AI-driven recommendations. Offering a curated selection from 32+ leading OTT platforms, it delivers a personalised viewing experience tailored to individual preferences.

About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is India’s largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal.