OTTplay Premium Powers Up NXTPLAY to take Entertainment to the Next Level3 min read 06 Jul 2023, 09:13 PM IST
OTTplay Premium has partnered with NXTPLAY, the digital media division of Hinduja Global Solutions, to offer users 17+ OTTs, 150+ live channels, and personalized recommendations
OTTplay Premium, India's first AI-powered streaming, recommendation, and content discovery platform, is excited to announce its partnership with NXTPLAY, the digital media division of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS). This collaboration will offer NXTPLAY users 17+ OTTs, 150+ live channels, 50,000+ movies & web-shows and personalized recommendations to help navigate the OTT world.
