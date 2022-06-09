OTTplay turns aggregator with new premium platform

At the launch event, OTTplay’s founder Avinash Mudaliar said it was a tech-first product that aims to resolve consumers’ pain points. “We specialize in curation, aggregation, recommendation and hence personalization. With the launch of subscriptions on the OTTplay app, we now have a better understanding of our viewers’ preferences through not just their stated preferences but also their actual consumption patterns, and we are very excited to see the step-jump in the accuracy of our personalized OTT recommendations across platforms, genres and languages," he said.