OTTs chase star-led box office flops even as audience prefers content over faces
SummaryStreaming platforms continue acquiring star-led films that underperformed at the box office, focusing on names rather than content. Experts observe audience preferences increasingly prioritise quality over star power, changing how producers approach film projects.
Big star-led films such as Jigra, Khel Khel Mein, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Yodha that flopped at the box office are still being readily acquired by streaming platforms, which are known to otherwise control spending and turn cautious, with pressure on subscriptions and profitability.