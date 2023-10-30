OTTs committed to differently abled viewers' accessibility: Industry body
IDMIF, which includes services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV, among others, said its members have been taking several steps to promote accessibility
New Delhi: The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF) has reiterated its commitment to accessibility standards for people with disabilities to ensure they are able to enjoy the content that OTTs produce.
