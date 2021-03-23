OTTs expect 20% viewership growth in 2021

Overall, platforms have seen 30-40% spike in paid subscribers over the past year, said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency. And while engagement time may have dipped marginally since the peak of the lockdown, reopening of theatres will not really break the continuity. Film buffs may go to cinemas but will also have the option to watch on an OTT platform in a few weeks in addition to exhaustive library of original and international content they have access to.