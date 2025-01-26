OTTs begin to pick up festival favourites after critical acclaim
SummaryDemand for variety among a niche audience and potential consumption among the diaspora is prompting streaming services to acquire rights to movies such as ‘All We Imagine As Light’.
For streaming services, box-office performance is a key benchmark for acquiring movie rights. Still, over-the-top (OTT) media firms look for films that may tour the festival circuit without, or with limited, theatrical release in metropolitan cities. That’s prompted by demand for variety among a niche audience and potential consumption among the diaspora.