OTTs fine-tune content quality as users take to big screens
- To deliver shows in high-end formats to audiences, firms are tying up with smart TV firms that enable that experience
NEW DELHI : As India’s online viewership increases and moves to large TV screens, homegrown and foreign streaming companies are investing in back-end technology to deliver high quality audio-visual fare and shooting shows in premium formats like 4K HDR. To deliver shows and movies in high-end formats to their audiences, companies are also tying up with smart TV firms that enable that experience.