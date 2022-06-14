OTTs fine-tune content quality as users take to big screens

TV became the single source of entertainment during the pandemic, said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Amagi, a media technology company. “With viewers increasingly choosing to consume content on connected TVs with larger screens, the benchmark for content quality, in terms of resolution, has become higher," he said. The company is helping content creators and platforms address these demands by offering tech-based support systems that enhance their end-user experience, such as the ultra-high-definition resolution on cloud-based solutions. Amagi has introduced Dolby Atmos surround sound to content on connected TVs. The company is also working on offering optimized bandwidths for bringing quality content to consumers with varying internet speeds.