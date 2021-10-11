OTTs line up big offerings for festive quarter

“With people homebound and no alternative means of entertainment available during the peak of the pandemic, viewership on OTT had clearly peaked. But the festive season comes with the whole vibe and energy of social engagement and users will definitely have little time to consume content on a personal device," admitted a senior streaming platform executive who did not wish to be named. The person added that OTT services are also expecting cinemas to come back with a vengeance since people have been cooped up at home for far too long.