OTTs  melt  Bollywood’s  age  bar  for  women

“The power of OTT (over the top) ushered in a new era of entertainment where true diversity reflects in the kind of unique, unconventional character arcs that female actors today are portraying. In the last few years, the digital medium has made immense headway in breaking the proverbial glass ceiling of pigeonholing a character based on gender or age," said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video India.