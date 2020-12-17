OTTs roll out free trials to gain new subscribers

“We look at the two-week trial period as sampling. India is a new market for us and before the consumer signs up for our service, we are happy to let him sample the content as we are very confident of our catalogue and slate. As a pure play SVoD service, we feel two weeks is the ideal time for a consumer to decide if they would want to sign up for our premium service," Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, said. Lionsgate is expecting an uptick in subscriptions as the year-end holiday season rolls in, especially since this year, traveling has taken a backseat.