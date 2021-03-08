NEW DELHI: Content creators and on-demand video streaming platforms in India have turned cautious following the recent guidelines notified by the information and broadcasting ministry and controversies surrounding shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2 which were pulled up by the government and courts.

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s espionage thriller The Family Man and crime thriller Paatal Lok will be disappointed, with upcoming seasons of both cancelled, said two people familiar with the development.

The Family Man is a Rs55 crore project is complete but will no longer see the light of the day, and the next season of Paatal Lok will not go on floors. Amazon has also, for now, stalled a show by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj based on the Kandahar hijack case, while Disney+ Hotstar which was set to release Kamathipura on the red-light district in Mumbai to coincide with International Women’s Day, has pushed it back indefinitely.

Amazon and Hotstar did not respond to Mint’s queries, nor did Bharadwaj and the makers of The Family Man. Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, producer of Paatal Lok, declined to comment saying the prerogative of an official comment lies with Amazon.

“All platforms are asking creators to be extremely cautious at the moment, and basically avoid depicting (social and political) realities," said a filmmaker working on a web show who declined to be named. These are all companies running businesses, the person said, and they cannot afford to have one product lead to the demise of the broader entity. Eventually, a Family Man or a Paatal Lok is only a tiny pie of Amazon’s overall operations in India. Most services have worked with legal firms to point out problematic aspects for about three years but are now going through scripts with a toothcomb.

Most streaming platforms Mint reached out to either refrained from commenting on record on the new rules and their impact.

Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix, said the goal of the government and the industry is to do the best for consumers and creators. “We’re analyzing the guidelines right now and have always believed in being more responsible to viewers and to the society at large," Shergill said when asked about the guidelines.

Streaming firms like ZEE5, ALTBalaji and MX Player also declined comment.

The filmmaker cited above said topics like sex and nudity may have been mentioned in the guidelines but for one, they have been restricted to older audiences as part of specific age classifications. And two, the crux of the new rules is to strike down content of political nature that rubs the establishment the wrong way, the person added.

A senior executive at a streaming platform, on condition of anonymity, said that age classifications were already suggested by the IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India) so there were no surprises there.

"Challenges arise from the fact that a lot of OTT platforms are ad-supported or free, so there will need to be developed a strong system of age verification. Also, parental locks, if desired, will have to be imposed on every single episode of a particular series, making for a cumbersome process," the person said.

Platforms like theirs, work with the principle that while it is ideal to err on the side of caution, in a free society, all kinds of content should be allowed as long as it comes with safeguards like age classification.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India which owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films that has backed movies like Axone and Chaman Bahar on Netflix, said creators will have to be a lot more cautious in their choice of subject matter and statements now, given that anybody with mal-intentions can file a complaint, warranting redressal.

“If you had a censor board (like with films), there would be a way to defend films that have passed and the onus would shift from the makers. This has created a situation of ‘what if’ where creators would be a lot more conservative given that you don’t know what agendas people could come up with," Kumar said, adding that the other big issue is the anonymity that the web affords where it is virtually impossible to track the age of viewers, as of now.

