More than 300 movies and serials have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir after the administration launched the new film policy, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. The remarks came while inaugurating the first-day shoot of the upcoming TV serial "Pashmina".

The new film policy was launched by Jammu and Kashmir administration two years ago after consultations with all stakeholders, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“Jammu and Kashmir is re-emerging as a favorite destination for film shootings. The film-related activities in the union territory will help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth," LG Sinha told media persons.

“I feel that the era when Hollywood or Bollywood films were shot here till the '80s, is returning. More than 300 films have been shot here. Today, SAB TV has started the serial ‘Pashmina’ from here and I wish them the best," he added.

He further said that it will provide employment opportunities to the local youth and will increase the economy. "Pashmina", which will air on SAB TV, is directed by Siddharth Malhotra, PTI reported.

Earlier in May, a three-day Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 delegates took place in Srinagar that commenced with the side event on "Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation."

The G20 summit in Srinagar was a step towards projecting Jammu and Kashmir as an international film shooting destination. In the meeting, participants deliberated upon the importance of film tourism and its impact on the economy and culture. They unanimously agreed upon the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is the best place to shoot the films.

They exuded hope that the scenic locations of Union Territory would be explored by the filmmakers in times to come and the G20 meeting would give a fillip to film tourism in the region.

It may be recalled that till 1990, Kashmir was the second home for Bollywood. Way back in 1949 late Raj Kapoor shot some sequences of his film Barsaat in Kashmir, taking its serene beauty to the audience. After that Kashmir became the focus area of many film producers.

In the 1960s and 1970s, several Bollywood films, including 'Kashmir Ki Kali' (1964), 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' (1965), and 'Bobby' (1973), among many others, were shot in Kashmir. The songs of these films remained favorites for generations to come.

However, after insurgency broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in the early nineties the filmmakers were compelled to snap ties with the region due to uncertainty and chaos that prevailed due to the violence orchestrated by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and the separatists.

Bollywood made a comeback to J-K post-2000 when films like 'Mission Kashmir' and 'Haider' were shot in Kashmir.



(With PTI inputs)