'Over 300 productions filmed in Jammu and Kashmir', LG Manoj Sinha calls it 'favorite shooting destination'2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Over 300 movies and serials have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir since the launch of the new film policy.
More than 300 movies and serials have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir after the administration launched the new film policy, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. The remarks came while inaugurating the first-day shoot of the upcoming TV serial "Pashmina".
