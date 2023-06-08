Over 500 million watched IPL in 2023, Jio saw 3.21 crore peak concurrency

Over 500 million watched IPL in 2023, Jio saw 3.21 crore peak concurrency1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 07:33 PM IST
According to data BARC, about 505 million viewers watched the live broadcast of the matches on television and the broadcaster said it got 427.1 billion minutes of watch time for its live broadcast
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a sharp surge in viewership across both TV and digital. According to data BARC, about 505 million viewers watched the live broadcast of the matches on television and the broadcaster said it got 427.1 billion minutes of watch time for its live broadcast. It saw a 32% increase in match TVR compared to the last edition. BARC used Yumianalytics data to calculate these ratings.
