Business News/ Industry / Media/  Over 500 million watched IPL in 2023, Jio saw 3.21 crore peak concurrency
Back

Over 500 million watched IPL in 2023, Jio saw 3.21 crore peak concurrency

 1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 07:33 PM IST Varuni Khosla

According to data BARC, about 505 million viewers watched the live broadcast of the matches on television and the broadcaster said it got 427.1 billion minutes of watch time for its live broadcast

Earlier this year, Disney Star, which had only retained the television rights for the IPL for ₹23,575 crore for the next five years, had said it hoped to achieve a high reach. (PTI)Premium
Earlier this year, Disney Star, which had only retained the television rights for the IPL for 23,575 crore for the next five years, had said it hoped to achieve a high reach. (PTI)

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a sharp surge in viewership across both TV and digital. According to data BARC, about 505 million viewers watched the live broadcast of the matches on television and the broadcaster said it got 427.1 billion minutes of watch time for its live broadcast. It saw a 32% increase in match TVR compared to the last edition. BARC used Yumianalytics data to calculate these ratings.

Comparatively, Reliance-owned JioCinema said The Board of Cricketing Control in India-backed cricket league had a 3.21 crore peak concurrency, and said it had about 1700 crore video views through the 16th edition. However, total video views do not constitute total viewers but are an addition of all the sessions made by all users. It said it had 2.5 crore downloads of its app during the season.

Earlier this year, Disney Star, which had only retained the television rights for the IPL for 23,575 crore for the next five years, had said it hoped to achieve a high reach. Similarly, Reliance owned Viacom18 outbid Disney Star and paid 23,575 crore for the IPL media rights for the next five years.

Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star said this edition of the IPL has been special in many ways for the business. “Countless memories will be etched in cricket history including the fact that is the first time that half a billion viewers tuned in for a cricket tournament."

Viacom18 Sports’ CEO Anil Jayaraj in a statement said, “The engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where viewers have made their preference clear."

However experts in the advertising business believe that both companies lost out anywhere between 500-600 crore in advertising opportunities because they went to the market late. While most matches have been highly entertaining this season, a lot of advertisers have been hesitant to put in money. The two broadcasters going head to head meant that both businesses saw a decrease in revenue even though the number of brands advertising this season increased.  

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout