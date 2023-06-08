Over 500 million watched IPL in 2023, Jio saw 3.21 crore peak concurrency

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a sharp surge in viewership across both TV and digital. According to data BARC, about 505 million viewers watched the live broadcast of the matches on television and the broadcaster said it got 427.1 billion minutes of watch time for its live broadcast. It saw a 32% increase in match TVR compared to the last edition. BARC used Yumianalytics data to calculate these ratings.

Comparatively, Reliance-owned JioCinema said The Board of Cricketing Control in India-backed cricket league had a 3.21 crore peak concurrency, and said it had about 1700 crore video views through the 16th edition. However, total video views do not constitute total viewers but are an addition of all the sessions made by all users. It said it had 2.5 crore downloads of its app during the season.

Earlier this year, Disney Star, which had only retained the television rights for the IPL for ₹23,575 crore for the next five years, had said it hoped to achieve a high reach. Similarly, Reliance owned Viacom18 outbid Disney Star and paid ₹23,575 crore for the IPL media rights for the next five years.

Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star said this edition of the IPL has been special in many ways for the business. “Countless memories will be etched in cricket history including the fact that is the first time that half a billion viewers tuned in for a cricket tournament."

Viacom18 Sports’ CEO Anil Jayaraj in a statement said, “The engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where viewers have made their preference clear."

However experts in the advertising business believe that both companies lost out anywhere between ₹500-600 crore in advertising opportunities because they went to the market late. While most matches have been highly entertaining this season, a lot of advertisers have been hesitant to put in money. The two broadcasters going head to head meant that both businesses saw a decrease in revenue even though the number of brands advertising this season increased.