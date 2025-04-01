Industry
Overseas markets emerge as big opportunity for local streaming platforms as diaspora seeks more regional content
SummaryOverseas Indians contribute as much as 40% of the revenue of some local OTTs. This audience favours culturally rooted content, with platforms focusing on regional narratives and enhancing accessibility through partnerships and data-driven personalisation for better user experience.
Local video streaming platforms focussed on regional languages and niche target audiences are increasingly getting a substantial chunk of their revenue from overseas Indian viewers, in some cases up to 40%.
