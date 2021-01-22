Overseas markets look up for Indian cinema

NEW DELHI: The overseas market is beginning to look up for Indian films despite restrictions continuing in several parts of the world. Tamil film Master managed around $4.75 million ( ₹34 crore) internationally in its opening weekend and has the potential to go up to $6.25 million ( ₹45 crore), according to a report by movie trade website Box Office India.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii too had minted money in overseas markets earning $ 195,705 ( ₹1.46 crore) in the UAE, FJ$ 48,538 ( ₹17.16 lakh) in Fiji, A$ 129,781 ( ₹70.48 lakh) in Australia and NZ$ 82,751 ( ₹42.38 lakh) in New Zealand within the first week despite mixed reviews upon its direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Trade experts say the Indian and Asian diaspora is driving box office collections in these countries, proving like the home country that people are willing to come to theatres if there is fresh, compelling content available.

“The performance of Master has truly exceeded expectations and shows how massively it was waited not just in India but across the diaspora, despite current circumstances," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. The Vijay-starrer was the number one film at the global box office last week, Johar added, ahead of Hollywood flicks like Wonder Woman 1984. Even Baahubali-The Conclusion had only made it to the top five when released in 2017, not managing the top position.

“Even though Master’s actual numbers are lower compared to Baahubali given the reduced number of shows and cap on occupancy, that is a rare feat," Johar said. In the UAE, Master has emerged as the highest grossing film post covid-19, beating the numbers of Hollywood biggies like Wonder Women 1984 and Tenet despite releasing in far fewer screens.

“Master collected $1.4 million in two days plus previews in the UAE which would be a good figure even if there were no pandemic situation but with these circumstances, it is an extraordinary number," Box Office India said in a blog on the opening weekend of the film.

To be sure, Indian film studios had started to look overseas even before cinemas had been permitted to open in the country this October after a seven-month shutdown. Zee Studios, which had brought its Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli to its pay-per-view service Zee Plex, released the film in cinemas in the US, Netherlands, Singapore, Austria, Fiji, and Mauritius, as well as other African countries. Disney had released Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara theatrically in New Zealand and Fiji where it made NZ$48,436 ( ₹23.5 lakh) and FJ$33,864 ( ₹11.6 lakh) over its opening weekend.

Overseas theatricals have emerged as huge opportunity for Indian films in recent years, contributing as much as ₹27 billion out of the total ₹191 billion made by filmed entertainment in 2019 according to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report. While stars like Shah Rukh Khan have conquered foreign territories like the US and UK, younger Tamil and Telugu actors are equally popular in the UAE, Malaysia, Australia, Netherlands, Singapore and increasingly, South America. Apart from tie-ups with local distributors, Indian filmmakers have also invested in marketing strategies including interviews and promotional activities with lead stars in these territories.

