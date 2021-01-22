Overseas markets look up for Indian cinema

To be sure, Indian film studios had started to look overseas even before cinemas had been permitted to open in the country this October after a seven-month shutdown. Zee Studios, which had brought its Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli to its pay-per-view service Zee Plex, released the film in cinemas in the US, Netherlands, Singapore, Austria, Fiji, and Mauritius, as well as other African countries. Disney had released Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara theatrically in New Zealand and Fiji where it made NZ$48,436 ( ₹23.5 lakh) and FJ$33,864 ( ₹11.6 lakh) over its opening weekend.