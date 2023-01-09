Paid subscriptions plateau for OTTs after the covid-led spike in viewership

Most of the OTT players have been able to gain initial traction from India’s largest cities, where the per capita income is much higher than that in smaller cities or rural areas. Therefore, substantially increasing the paid user base is going to be a major challenge since people are still wary of paying for content in India. Vinita Pachisia, senior vice-president at media and marketing agency Carat India, said, “With increasing amounts of time spent online, Indian consumers are open to AVoD offerings, with many preferring to watch content that is ad-supported rather than pay for an ad-free experience. In India, AVoD generates more revenue than SVoD, it is estimated that only 31% of India’s digital video audience is paid subscribers, while the remaining 69% are AVoD audiences. Thus, a majority of video views come from AVoD services, that offer the possibility to have streaming service subscriptions at a lower price or are free of cost, something that Indian consumers prefer," Pachisia said.

