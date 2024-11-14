Pakistani films face threats on theatrical release in India due to local hostility, vandalism even without official ban
SummaryHostility against the release of Pakistani films in India deters theatre owners from screening them. The Legend of Maula Jatt's release was cancelled amid political pushback, while interest in Pakistani content persists online, highlighting the disparity in cinema access.
While there is no official ban on releasing Pakistani films in India, theatre owners say the main fear is one of opposition from local community groups and vandalism in cinemas. The release of Pakistani hit The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was scheduled in India last month, was called off after strong opposition from political groups and a stay by the government.