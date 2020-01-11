New Delhi: The board of directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has appointed Meenakshi Gopinath, Pallavi Joshi and Dipa Dixit as new members of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), the independent and autonomous self-regulatory body for non-news general entertainment channels in the country.

The three replace actors Sharmila Tagore and Arundhati Nag and academician Ira Bhaskar, whose terms at the council have ended.

Tagore has, however, been elevated as special invitee to BCCC. Tara Murali, an expert on Tamil content, is the other special invitee to the 13-member council, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen.

Gopinath is a renowned academician and former Principal of Lady Shriram College for Women. She is the Director of Women in Security Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP) and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

“I look forward to my journey with the council. It is a great honour and an important responsibility, especially from the social point of view," Gopinath said in a statement after attending the 89th meeting of BCCC on Saturday.

Joshi, a multilingual actor, has appeared in a number of Hindi and Marathi films, and television serials, over a career spanning four decades. She has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films.

“Content is close to my heart. Looking at television at times makes one wonder what happened to the good old days. But an organisation like BCCC, which takes cognisance of all the wrongdoings, is a hope that we are on the right track," Joshi said in a statement.

Dixit was a Member of BCCC from 2011 to 2013 in her ex-officio capacity as member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). She was instrumental in the drafting of child-related Advisories that BCCC subsequently issued for the benefit of television channels.

“I am indeed honoured to receive an invitation to join BCCC. I look forward to this important assignment," she said in a statement.