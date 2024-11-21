Industry
Southern films adopt ensemble casts to transcend language barriers, go pan-India
SummaryOTT platforms have broken barriers and audiences are watching all kinds of films. Actors can travel across geographies, and on a streaming platform you have a Fahadh Faasil competing with a Manoj Bajpayee for attention.
Not long ago, southern language films would invariably cast a star from that particular language and a popular Bollywood actor, bringing out multiple dubbed versions to boost their appeal and business.
