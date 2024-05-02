Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Fan-favourite TVF web series is back on THIS date
Panchayat 3 OTT release date: The third season of the web series will be available Amazon Prime. The lead role of the web series has been played by Jeetendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya.
The third season of the widely acclaimed series, Panchayat, is all set for its OTT release on May 28. The last two seasons the TVF series were a major hit as the lead character of the series Abhishek Tripathi received massive positive response from the audience. The lead role of the show has been played by Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaia.