Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Fan-favourite TVF web series is back on THIS date

The third season of the widely acclaimed series, Panchayat, is all set for its OTT release on May 28. The last two seasons the TVF series were a major hit as the lead character of the series Abhishek Tripathi received massive positive response from the audience. The lead role of the show has been played by Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaia.

The Panchayat 3 release date was announced by Amazon Prime Video in a post on Instagram. "You moved the laukis, we announced the rewards."

The Panchayat web series revolves around the story of a village in Phulera district, where the lead character struggles to fit in with the people. The web series' creative satires are another feature which makes Panchayat widely recommended web series to watch.

Panchayat 3 release date finally revealed after suspense Prime Video revealed the release date of the TVF web series after building suspense for nearly three days. Before revealing the launch date, Prime Video engaged Panchayat fans in an online activity. Fans were asked to pluck virtual laukies to uncover the release date. The online activity continued for three days after which movie makers finally revealed Panchayat 3 OTT release date on Thursday.

Several social media users expressed their happiness on the announcement of Panchayat 3 release date after keeping the audience engage in ‘lauki suspense’ for three days.

"Finally the release date of S3 is here... Feels like a dream," commented one user on the post.

"Finally date revealed after too much cringe promotion," wrote another user on Instagram post.

About Panchayat web series The web series star Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in lead roles. The web series has been created by the Viral Fever and is written by Chandan Kumar. Amazon Prime Video kept the buzz around the next season of the web series alive by frequently sharing the glimpses from the sets of "Panchayat 3."

One of the photos shared by Prime Video earlier showed Jitendra Kumar on a bicycle with other actors in the background.

