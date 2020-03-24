The closure of cinema halls, deferment of movie release dates and cancellation of all production activities amid the coronavirus outbreak have added to the woes of the Indian film industry already struggling with an underwhelming first quarter.

The January-March period should see a shortfall of nearly ₹450-500 crore in box office collections as compared to the same period last year, according to trade experts.

“It’s a huge blow to the industry and we have no idea what is going to happen next," said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. While box office collections were around ₹1,150 crore in the first quarter of 2019, those in 2020 are only around ₹650 crore, Johar said.

Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, called it a disastrous period for the box office, the coronavirus spread being the last straw. Even before the crisis had assumed epic proportions, Bollywood wasn’t having the best time, with flops such as Chhapaak ( ₹32.54 crore), Panga ( ₹15.25 crore) and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship ( ₹31.97 crore), and underperformers such as Street Dancer 3D ( ₹44.25 crore) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan ( ₹60.78 crore). The only hit of the season was Ajay Devgn’s war epic Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior ( ₹250.94 crore). Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 made around ₹92 crore before theatres shut.

The worst hit by the pandemic were films released at the fag end of February or the beginning of March. While Baaghi 3 abruptly ended a decent box office run, comedy drama Angrezi Medium didn’t even get a chance to be sampled.

“You plan a film’s release for at least three months and all of it goes for a toss," said Akshay Bardapurkar, co-producer of Marathi film AB Aani CD that had to stop screening within a couple of days as theatres shut in Maharashtra and across the country. He added that a re-release is difficult given the additional spends on marketing and promotion that will be required of the producers.

In contrast, first quarter collections in 2019 were led by Uri: The Surgical Strike, which generated ₹244 crore, followed by period saga Kesari ( ₹151.87 crore), ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal ( ₹150.07 crore), Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy ( ₹134.21 crore), Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi ( ₹90.81 crore), romantic comedy Luka Chuppi ( ₹88.50 crore) and thriller Badla ( ₹87.56 crore).

“Corona may have taken over now, but even before that audiences had proven that they can sense the potential of a product from far and will not go for it unless there is adequate meat," said Johar.

Given the current crisis, trade experts emphasize that bad times for the film business are likely to continue for a while. Even if theatres open by the end of March, which is unlikely, any studio will take a minimum of three weeks to promote and create buzz around its offering. That ensures April, a highly lucrative period given the end of school exams and the onset of summer, is pretty much gone and it won’t be until May that things limp back to normalcy.

“Even then, people will be slow and sceptical of crowded places like theatres. The fear will remain for a while," said Mohan.

As far as the future of film business goes, it seems both uncertain and cluttered. With a number of films vying for audiences’ attention across languages, there is likely to be some kind of an excess of supply. With everything from Sooryavanshi to 83 lined up, not to mention Hollywood and regional language offerings, the choices will be difficult to make.

“In that case, you will either see a fall in ticket prices, which will also impact the business, or viewers will become really choosy, given the spate of options," said Johar.