Pandemic may alter theatre-digital film release window

To be sure, altering the release window will not be good news for exhibitors, as consumers may be in two minds about going to cinemas if the movie is slated for streaming within a couple of weeks. “The post-covid world will be different. We will have to re-think plans for the release of our films. It is unlikely that the old business model will be the only way forward given the way films have started going directly to digital," said filmmaker Vipul Shah. In the past, exhibitors have opposed any such move, so it will be interesting to see how they react to the change.