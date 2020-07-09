NEW DELHI : The covid-19 crisis has prompted video streaming platforms to expand their content portfolio beyond entertainment to genres such as health, fitness and spirituality to cater to greater demand and new audience segments.

Disney+Hotstar entered into a strategic partnership with fitness, yoga and nutrition content producer Brilliant Wellness in June to launch 100 curated shows with its fitness experts, and yoga and spiritual gurus, along with celebrity nutritionists. Startups Sarva and Cult.fit also launched workout models on the video streaming platform.

Likewise, VOOT, the video-on-demand platform owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, has tied up with Cult.fit and Isha Foundation, a non-profit spiritual organization founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, besides online higher education company upGrad.

Meanwhile, ZEE5 launched a chat show called Dabur Honey Hello Fitness in collaboration with the consumer goods company, besides offering a range of fitness programmes in partnership with ZEE LIVE.

The focus on these niche genres comes at a time when Indian households, especially during the three months of lockdown, veered towards a more holistic way of consuming content, going beyond general entertainment. The average time spent by users on religious or spirituality content rose by 27% between January and April, shows data from media measurement and analytics company Comscore.

Health and fitness have also become an extremely important aspect of our stressful lives, and never more so than today, said a Disney spokesperson, adding that the aim is to help people lead “happier lives". The content is available in English, Hindi and Telugu.

“There was always a plan to add these new sections, but covid accentuated and helped fast-track that process as there was much opportunity to grow, given that OTT (over-the-top video steaming) emerged as the primary mode of consumption," said Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5.

