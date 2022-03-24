Pandemic-ravaged film exhibition business pins hopes on ‘RRR’

In Telugu-speaking states which are home territory for Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan, trade website Andhra Box Office expects an unprecedented day one for RRR with gross earnings expected to go up to Rs. 110 crore, and early morning shows for Friday priced between Rs. 500-1,000 sold out. Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer at ticketing site BookMyShow agreed advance sales for the film are being led by Telugu-dominated markets in south India which had opened earlier than others nationally. “We expect a strong pick-up in other markets over Thursday and Friday as well. Given that RRR is a standalone release for the week, we believe that it will shore up significant box office collections. Interestingly, tickets for the Hindi version of the film are selling faster than other south Indian languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has already garnered 1.7 million interests on BookMyShow and sold more than 1.7 million tickets on the platform. Cinephiles across Hyderabad, Ongole, Bengaluru, Chennai amongst others have been the first to get their tickets early on and as we go ahead, we expect significant contribution from tier-two and three cities as well," Saksena said.