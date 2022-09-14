Paramount considers discontinuing Showtime streaming service, merging with Paramount+2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:35 PM IST
Move would bring together two of entertainment company’s offerings in a crowded sector
Paramount Global is considering discontinuing its Showtime streaming service and shifting its content into Paramount+, according to people familiar with the situation, a move that would streamline the company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.