Paramount Global announces international leadership, OTT launch in India in 2023

Marco Nobili has been promoted to executive vice-president (EVP) international general manager (GM) of Paramount+, where he will lead the strategy and execution for its continued expansion in markets worldwide
American media and entertainment company Paramount Global has announced leadership appointments to further the international expansion of its streaming products, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The former is slated to launch in India in 2023.
Marco Nobili has been promoted to executive vice-president (EVP) international general manager (GM) of Paramount+, where he will lead the strategy and execution for its continued expansion in markets worldwide. Olivier Jollet has been elevated to the role of EVP, international GM of Pluto TV to continue the free ad-supported streaming television service’s international growth.
This year, Paramount+ will expand to the UK and many European countries, as well as South Korea, and in 2023, India. Late last month, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and Viacom18 entered into a partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment platform run by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, that will lead an investment of Rs. 13,500 crore in Viacom18, giving it nearly 40% of the company as it aims to build India’s leading entertainment platform. Viacom 18 is a joint venture between Reliance’s TV-18 and Paramount Global, earlier called ViacomCBS.
By the end of this year, Paramount will have paid streaming services available in more than 60 markets across the UK, Latin America, Canada, Australia, South Korea, the Caribbean and all major markets in Europe, and in 2023, the company will expand further in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, building on Paramount+’s strong momentum to grow its presence in every region of the world, the company said in a statement.
Nobili and Jollet will dual report to Raffaele Annecchino, president and chief executive officer of international networks, studios and streaming, and to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming.
“The opportunity to expand our streaming business internationally is tremendous and 2022 will be a crucial year for our strategy. With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime (a joint venture premium streaming service with Comcast) expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business," Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, international networks, studios and streaming, Paramount said in a statement.
Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming, Paramount said through the company’s differentiated streaming playbook, it is focused on leveraging its broad strength in key areas to thrive, attract and retain consumers globally.
Previously senior vice-president (SVP) of international marketing, data and analytics for Paramount Global’s streaming division, Nobili will now oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S. including content, marketing, distribution, data and operations. He has formerly worked at both Netflix and Amazon.
Jollet, who previously served as SVP and general manager of Pluto TV internationally, will lead a coordinated approach to further expand Pluto TV outside the U.S., which is live in 30 countries and territories globally. Jollet will oversee all operations for Pluto TV outside the U.S. including ad sales, content, marketing, distribution, data and operations