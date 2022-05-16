Paramount Global announces international leadership, OTT launch in India in 2023

This year, Paramount+ will expand to the UK and many European countries, as well as South Korea, and in 2023, India. Late last month, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and Viacom18 entered into a partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment platform run by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, that will lead an investment of Rs. 13,500 crore in Viacom18, giving it nearly 40% of the company as it aims to build India’s leading entertainment platform. Viacom 18 is a joint venture between Reliance’s TV-18 and Paramount Global, earlier called ViacomCBS.

