Paramount weighs making Paramount+ content available on showtime TV channel2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:00 AM IST
- Move would allow company to eventually shut down Showtime streaming service and move content into Paramount+
Paramount Global is discussing rebranding its Showtime cable channel “Paramount+ With Showtime" and stocking the network with content from its Paramount+ streaming service, people familiar with the matter said.
