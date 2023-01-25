Paramount weighs making Paramount+ content available on showtime TV channel

Paramount is weighing such moves as it seeks to cut costs and bolster its Paramount+ streaming service with Showtime’s shows such as “Billions" and “Yellowjackets," according to the people. Paramount has been discussing shutting down the smaller Showtime streaming service, which costs $10.99 a month, and moving its content to Paramount+ for some time, but has to renegotiate its deals with its cable and satellite operators to do so, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.