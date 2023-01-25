Paramount weighs making Paramount+ content available on showtime TV channel
- Move would allow company to eventually shut down Showtime streaming service and move content into Paramount+
Paramount Global is discussing rebranding its Showtime cable channel “Paramount+ With Showtime" and stocking the network with content from its Paramount+ streaming service, people familiar with the matter said.
The moves are part of the entertainment company’s plan to combine the Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services into a single platform, the people said. The company is betting that the changes will act as an incentive for the cable and satellite providers that carry the Showtime channel to agree to Paramount’s plan, the people said.
Like many other large media companies, Paramount Global has been shifting its focus to streaming, with Paramount+ at the center of its efforts. Its goal is to make that transition without alienating their longtime pay-TV partners.
Under the plan, cable and satellite TV subscribers who have Showtime will be able to watch a number of the shows and movies that are currently on Paramount+, including some of Paramount’s own library of movies, the people familiar with the matter said.
Those customers also could get access, at no extra charge, to the Paramount+ streaming service, under the plan being discussed, the people said. It hasn’t been decided which specific Paramount+ content would appear on the Showtime channel.
Paramount is weighing such moves as it seeks to cut costs and bolster its Paramount+ streaming service with Showtime’s shows such as “Billions" and “Yellowjackets," according to the people. Paramount has been discussing shutting down the smaller Showtime streaming service, which costs $10.99 a month, and moving its content to Paramount+ for some time, but has to renegotiate its deals with its cable and satellite operators to do so, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.
In some respects, Paramount is taking a page from AT&T Inc., the former owner of WarnerMedia—now Warner Bros Discovery. When WarnerMedia launched its HBO Max streaming service, it made it available for free to subscribers of the HBO TV channel to appease its cable and satellite operators.
The move will help Paramount—which like many of its peers has laid off staff amid a rough advertising market and economic uncertainty—cut costs, the people said. In some international markets, Showtime content already appears on Paramount+. But in the U.S., the company has kept the Showtime streaming service separate from Paramount+, which it launched in March 2021, because of the nature of Showtime’s agreements with cable and satellite TV providers.
Paramount+ added 4.6 million subscribers globally in the quarter ended Sept. 30, accounting for the near-totality of the company’s streaming-subscription gains. Beyond Paramount+ and Showtime, the company’s streaming services include BET+ and the Noggin children’s streaming app.
