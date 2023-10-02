Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actress and former miss world, left everyone awestruck when she returned at 'Walk Your Worth' fashion show organised by cosmetic giant L'Oreal as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. She had flown a day before with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the city. Several videos and pictures of the gorgeous actress are going viral on social media.

For the special event, the former miss world chose to wear a golden shimmering cape gown. Her golden hair looked absolutely stunning. It had a see-through cape fastened to the rear. Aishwarya kept her makeup simple only opting for soft pink lips and letting her hair cascading down, mirroring the shades of her attire. In addition, she sported diamond rings, earrings, and golden high heels. View Full Image Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation for L'Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 (AFP) The entrance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was nothing short of spectacular as she walked the ramp winking and sending flying kisses that effortlessly stole hearts and added a touch of magic to the event. View Full Image The entrance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was nothing short of spectacular as she walked the ramp winking and sending flying kisses (Photo: Reuters) Another viral video featured Aishwarya Rai posing with Kendall Jenner. The two were seen chatting and giggling.

Aishwarya was among the famous celebrities who walked the ramp for the L'Oréal Paris Fashion Show, joining Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and others.

L'Oreal organises this showcase every year and Aishwarya made her Paris ramp debut in 2018, and she has been a regular since then.

View Full Image Yseult Onguenet, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal (REUTERS)

Also gracing the show were renowned celebrities such as Anya Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi, academy winner producer and actress Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Tennis player Emma Raducanu. Popular singers Rosalía and Jeesu along with Thai superstars Mile and Apo were also present on the red carpet.

Navya Naveli Nanda,Aishwarya’s niece and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, also made her debut at the Paris Fashion Weekin a stunning red dress. Her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan were present at her show to support and cheer for her.

