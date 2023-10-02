Paris Fashion Week 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns audiences as she walks ramp in golden gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actress and former miss world, left everyone awestruck when she returned at 'Walk Your Worth' fashion show organised by cosmetic giant L'Oreal as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. She had flown a day before with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the city. Several videos and pictures of the gorgeous actress are going viral on social media.
Aishwarya was among the famous celebrities who walked the ramp for the L'Oréal Paris Fashion Show, joining Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and others.
L'Oreal organises this showcase every year and Aishwarya made her Paris ramp debut in 2018, and she has been a regular since then.
Also gracing the show were renowned celebrities such as Anya Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi, academy winner producer and actress Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Tennis player Emma Raducanu. Popular singers Rosalía and Jeesu along with Thai superstars Mile and Apo were also present on the red carpet.
Navya Naveli Nanda,Aishwarya’s niece and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, also made her debut at the Paris Fashion Weekin a stunning red dress. Her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan were present at her show to support and cheer for her.
