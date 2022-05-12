Password sharing erodes revenues of streaming services

“Account sharing impacts the earnings of an OTT platform as it translates into loss of opportunity for subscription sales. Moreover, it is not limited to India but prevalent globally, and equivalent to piracy as password sharing means watching content for free," said Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue, ALTBalaji. However, she said it was also an opportunity for a platform as it increases sampling and adds to monthly active users (MAUs). “There needs to be an upper limit to the number of viewers logging in to one account through password sharing or different devices, and most platforms practise the same. However, it is still misused. Platforms now need to take a hard look at pack pricing, strategy and access to streamline and address this concern," Dixit said.

