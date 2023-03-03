Shah Rukh Khan's come back film Pathaan has now become the highest grossing Hindi film of all times, followed by Bahubaali 2 (Hindi), KGF 2 (Hindi) and then Amir Khan starrer Dangal, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh mentioned that the statistics were publiscised based on the total box office collection in India for the Hindi version of the movies, Pathaan, Baahubali:2, KGF:2 and Dangal, only.

Meanwhile, Pathaan on its 37th day running broke yet another record with earnings of over ₹ 510 crore. This earning made Pathaan the highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Pathaan became the top earner of Bollywood followed by the Hindi dubbed versions of Baahubali:2 and KGF:2

"Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5. All set to emerge the highest grossing Hindi film today (sixth Friday) by crossing Baahubali 2 Hindi. (Week 5) Friday 1 crore, Saturday 1.95 crore, Sunday 2.45 crore, Monday, 80 lacs, Tuesday 75 lacs, Wednesday 75 lacs, Thursday 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 510.65 crore. Hindi. India biz," Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

The sum total earned by Pathaan's Tamil and Telugu versions is ₹ 18.24 crore which takes the overall collection to ₹ 528.29 crore.

Pathaan is a Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, alongside Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala from a story by Anand, the film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must work with ISI agent Rubina to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India at the behest of a Pakistani military general.

Pathaan was released in India on 25 January 2023, coinciding with the Republic Day. The movie also went on to break several records despite facing brutal boycott threats from religious jingoists.