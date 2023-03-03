Pathaan becomes Bollywood's top earner, followed by Baahubaali: 2, KGF 22 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 04:41 PM IST
- The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie, Pathaan, on its 37th day running broke yet another record with earnings of over ₹ 510 crore, making it the highest grossing Hindi film ever.
Shah Rukh Khan's come back film Pathaan has now become the highest grossing Hindi film of all times, followed by Bahubaali 2 (Hindi), KGF 2 (Hindi) and then Amir Khan starrer Dangal, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
