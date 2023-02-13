Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has continued its victory run as the movie has earned a whopping over ₹29 crore even in its third weekend. The movie has now become the fifth highest grossing Indian movie int he history of worldwide cinema .

The Sidhdarth Anand directed movie which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham recorded a total collection of the Hindi version at a staggering ₹471.85 crore.

The combined box office collection of the movie and ₹486.25 crore, if all the versions of the film are taken into account. Pathaan is now chasing SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubhali 2: The Conclusion, whose Hindi version earned a whopping ₹511 crore.

If, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer spy thriller crosses into the ₹500 crore club, it would be the first Bollywood film to do so.

“#Pathaan remains UNBEATABLE… Continues to score during weekends, with Weekend 3 touching ₹ 29 cr+… Will cross ₹ 475 cr today [third Mon]… Racing towards ₹ 500 cr… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 471.85 cr. #Hindi. #India biz." wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh the Shah Rukh Khan comeback movie's Tamil, Telegu versions earned a total of ₹ 17.20 cr in the third weekend. Notably, Pathaan has gone past the lifetime collections of Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has amassed a ₹924 crores worldwide. While it is already the highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time, it has now become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office by surpassing Secret Superstar (902.92 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores).

Experts are noe patiently waiting to see, if the movie continues this run int he fourth week which will also see the release of Marvel Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Kartik Aryan's Shehzada.

Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala from a story by Anand, the film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must work with ISI agent Rubina to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.