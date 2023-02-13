Pathaan Box Office: At 924 cr, SRK starrer spy thriller is now 5th highest grossing Indian movie worldwide
- The Sidhdarth Anand directed movie which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham recorded a total collection of the Hindi version at a staggering ₹471.85 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has continued its victory run as the movie has earned a whopping over ₹29 crore even in its third weekend. The movie has now become the fifth highest grossing Indian movie int he history of worldwide cinema .
