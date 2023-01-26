Home / Industry / Media /  Pathaan box office day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpasses 50 cr collection
Back

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made a great start at the domestic box office on day one, with the movie's opening day collection surpassing 50 crore nett.

With this figure, Pathaan's Hindi version becomes one of the top openers of all time as KGF 2 (Hindi) had done a business of 52 crore nett, and War (2019) collected 50 crore nett.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, Pathaan was released on Wednesday, January 25, in three languages---Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Pathaan has recorded a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a 50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version, as per early estimates," the Box Office India report read as seen by Hindustan Times.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Pathaan Day 1 India 🇮🇳 opening 54 Crs Nett..A new All-time record.. Early estimates.."

Another trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#Pathaan at national chains… Day 1… Update: 8.15 pm. #PVR: 11.40 cr #INOX: 8.75 cr #Cinepolis 4.90 cr Total: 25.05 cr SUPERB. Note: Better than #War [ 19.67 cr], #TOH [ 18 cr] and #KGF [ 22.15 cr] - *entire day* numbers at multiplex chains."

MINT PREMIUM See All

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production is unquestionably one of the most eagerly-anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023. 

Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Shah Rukh Khan as the title character, has lifted the bar for moviegoers with its amazing official trailer and songs.

Additionally, Pathaan has had a greater booking rate compared to a number of previous movies, including War (4.10 lakh tickets sold), Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh tickets sold), and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh tickets sold), as per Bollywood Hungama.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout