Pathaan box office day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpasses ₹50 cr collection1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was released on Wednesday, January 25.
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made a great start at the domestic box office on day one, with the movie's opening day collection surpassing ₹50 crore nett.
