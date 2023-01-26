Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made a great start at the domestic box office on day one, with the movie's opening day collection surpassing ₹50 crore nett.

With this figure, Pathaan's Hindi version becomes one of the top openers of all time as KGF 2 (Hindi) had done a business of ₹52 crore nett, and War (2019) collected ₹50 crore nett.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, Pathaan was released on Wednesday, January 25, in three languages---Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Pathaan has recorded a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a ₹50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version, as per early estimates," the Box Office India report read as seen by Hindustan Times.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Pathaan Day 1 India 🇮🇳 opening ₹ 54 Crs Nett..A new All-time record.. Early estimates.."

Early estimates.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

Another trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#Pathaan at national chains… Day 1… Update: 8.15 pm. #PVR: 11.40 cr #INOX: 8.75 cr #Cinepolis 4.90 cr Total: ₹ 25.05 cr SUPERB. Note: Better than #War [ ₹ 19.67 cr], #TOH [ ₹ 18 cr] and #KGF [ ₹ 22.15 cr] - *entire day* numbers at multiplex chains."

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production is unquestionably one of the most eagerly-anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023.

Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Shah Rukh Khan as the title character, has lifted the bar for moviegoers with its amazing official trailer and songs.

Additionally, Pathaan has had a greater booking rate compared to a number of previous movies, including War (4.10 lakh tickets sold), Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh tickets sold), and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh tickets sold), as per Bollywood Hungama.