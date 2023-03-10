The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan continues to entertain its viewers and loyalists of the Bollywood superstar. In its latest offering from the movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Twitter announced that viewers can book one ticket and will get the next one for free.

The production house on Twitter announced that viewers can avail the offer to watch Pathaan from 10-12 March, over the weekend.

"Weekend just got more exciting and entertaining with #PathaanCelebrations 🔥Buy 1 ticket & get 1 free from 10th - 12th March. First come, first serve basis..

Weekend just got more exciting and entertaining with #PathaanCelebrations 🔥

Buy 1 ticket & get 1 free from 10th - 12th March. First come, first serve basis. T&C apply. Book your tickets now - https://t.co/SD17p6wBSa pic.twitter.com/evQL2YPjIk — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 10, 2023

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Twitter account and thanked everyone to for showering love on the film.

""ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind," he tweeted.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

Recently, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer became the highest grossing Hindi film ever, breaking the record of 'Baahubali 2'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan #Tamil #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: ₹18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering ₹510.99 crore.

As the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the superstar's wife Gauri Khan expressed her happiness.

Sharing the box-office numbers, Gauri wrote, "Record breaking streak... #Pathaan."

Released on January 25, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.