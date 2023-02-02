Pathaan Day 8 collection: SRK starrer set to breach 350-crore mark in India

Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster movie Pathaan has continued on its victory run even after a week of its release. On Day 8, the box office collection on the movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is ready to cross a total collection of ₹350 crore in India itself.

Pathaan, released on 25 January this year, has earned around ₹17.50 crore on its second Wednesday in Hindi at the domestic box office.

This second Wednesday earning will help the movie earn a total of ₹350 crore in total. Notably no movie release has been slated in the next two weeks, thereby facilitating a further good run of Pathaan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Wednesday collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue... Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE... Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

He further added in another tweet, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.50 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 348.50 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Noting the box office collections of the Yash Raj films' (YRF) spy universe, Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan has earned the highest (667 crores) followed by Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

“TOP 4: YRF SPY UNIVERSE… ‘PATHAAN’ AT NO. 1… 1. #Pathaan [2023]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 667 cr - still running 2. #TigerZindaHai [2017]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 559.86 cr 3. #War [2019]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 477 cr 4. #EkThaTiger [2012]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 318.19 cr" Adarsh noted.

Pathaan collected ₹634 crore worldwide gross in its first week. In India, it collected gross collection of ₹395 crore and net collection of ₹330.25 crore. Its first week gross overseas collection stood at ₹239 crore.

The action thriller has been performing well in the UK as well. With a collection of £1.9 million (British pound sterling) in the UK in just five days, Pathaan is only behind Avatar: The Way of Water in the country. Pathaan was released across 223 locations in the UK and has done great business so far. According to Variety, the film collected £1.4 million for the weekend (Friday-Sunday) and £1.9 million, including last Wednesday and Thursday. Pathaan had the highest opening day ever for an Indian title in the UK with £3,19,000.

Pathaan is a globetrotting espionage thriller, which follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It is Shah Rukh's first silver screen release in four years, after 2018 film Zero. It is also his and Deepika's fourth film together.