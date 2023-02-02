Pathaan Day 8 collection: SRK starrer set to breach ₹350-crore mark in India
- This second Wednesday earning will help the movie earn a total of ₹350 crore in total. Notably no movie release has been slated in the next two weeks, thereby facilitating a further good run of Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster movie Pathaan has continued on its victory run even after a week of its release. On Day 8, the box office collection on the movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is ready to cross a total collection of ₹350 crore in India itself.
