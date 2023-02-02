Pathaan Day 8 collection: SRK starrer set to breach 350-crore mark in India

The action thriller has been performing well in the UK as well. With a collection of £1.9 million (British pound sterling) in the UK in just five days, Pathaan is only behind Avatar: The Way of Water in the country. Pathaan was released across 223 locations in the UK and has done great business so far. According to Variety, the film collected £1.4 million for the weekend (Friday-Sunday) and £1.9 million, including last Wednesday and Thursday. Pathaan had the highest opening day ever for an Indian title in the UK with £3,19,000.

