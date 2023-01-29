Pathaan fastest to enter ₹250 crore club; earns whopping ₹400 crore in just 4 days3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- The movie Pathaan has became a record churner since it release. From adding shows at 6am to 12am for day 1, to recording the highest grossing opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, this movie amid massive opposition has only become the much needed breather for Bollywood
King Shah Rukh Khan's coma back movie Pathaan has continued to churn golden numbers in the box office, as the Sidhdharth Anand directed movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, became the fastest movie to earn ₹250 crores in India.
