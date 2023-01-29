King Shah Rukh Khan's coma back movie Pathaan has continued to churn golden numbers in the box office, as the Sidhdharth Anand directed movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, became the fastest movie to earn ₹250 crores in India.

The movie beat previous blockbusters like KGF 2, and Baahubali 2 to earn ₹250 crore in India in just five days of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that KGF 2 Hindi has entered the ₹250 crore club on Day 7, Baahubali 2 Hindi on Day 8 and Amir Khan starrer Dangal on Day 10.

"‘PATHAAN’ NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST

TO HIT ₹ 250 CR… AGAIN OVERTAKES ‘KGF2’, ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘DANGAL’…

⭐️ #Pathaan: Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Day 5]

⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7

⭐️ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8

⭐️ #Dangal: Day 10

⭐️ #Sanju: Day 10

⭐️ #TigerZindaHai: Day 10

#India biz." Adarsh wrote on Twitter

Adding to its series of accolades in terms of box office collection, Pathaan has also managed to ‘hit half century 9Rs 50 crore+) for the third time in four days’ reported Taran Adarsh. Terming this as a new record, Adarsh said that Pathaan is set to break Shah Rukh Khan's personal record in terms of earning wherein such a record was last set by the Rohit Shetty directed movie Chennai Express.

"#Pathaan is REWRITING HISTORY…

⭐️ Hits HALF-CENTURY [ ₹ 50 cr+], third time in four days. NEW RECORD.

⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #SRK’s highest grosser #ChennaiExpress today [Day 5].

Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Film (YRF), the Aditya Chopra helmed production house that produced the movie Pathaan has informed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" continued its record-breaking spree at the box office as it collected ₹429 crore gross worldwide in four days.

According to YRF, the high-octane spy thriller raised ₹53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the domestic gross box office numbers to ₹64 crore. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

"'Pathaan hit another 100 crore day on its 4th day, as it registered ₹53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to ₹64 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan had reportedly earned a whopping ₹429 crores in its wordlwide run in just four days.

"‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 429 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 4 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *4 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 265 cr

⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 164 cr

⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 429 cr" Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

"The overseas gross on day 4 is at ₹52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to ₹116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note.

The movie Pathaan became a record churner since it release. From adding shows at 6am to 12am for day 1, to recording the highest grossing opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema on Saturday, when Pathaan had earned ₹313 crore worldwide.

Further, Pathaan also became the first movie to earn so much event though it was released on a non-holiday.

History created with love from all over the world ❤️

Book your tickets NOW - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/g9A0A67IRA — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 28, 2023

"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, had raised ₹106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by ₹113.6 crore on day two and ₹90 crore on day three.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

The movie, which according to YRF has broken over 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.