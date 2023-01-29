Adding to its series of accolades in terms of box office collection, Pathaan has also managed to ‘hit half century 9Rs 50 crore+) for the third time in four days’ reported Taran Adarsh. Terming this as a new record, Adarsh said that Pathaan is set to break Shah Rukh Khan's personal record in terms of earning wherein such a record was last set by the Rohit Shetty directed movie Chennai Express.