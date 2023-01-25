Pathaan, first Shah Rukh Khan movie to have 6 AM shows, creates history in advance booking2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:18 AM IST
A day before Republic Day 2023, the Shah Rukh Khan movie will be released in theatres, giving Pathaan a five-day extended opening weekend.
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has ranked as the second-highest advance booking grosser when compared to past blockbuster releases. The Yash Raj Film (YRF) production has outperformed the previous release KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi), which had 5.15 lakh sales. Pathaan surpassed it with 5.21 lakh ticket sales. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 saw ticket sales of 6.5 lakh.
