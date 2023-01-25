Pathaan , starring Shah Rukh Khan, has ranked as the second-highest advance booking grosser when compared to past blockbuster releases. The Yash Raj Film (YRF) production has outperformed the previous release KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi), which had 5.15 lakh sales. Pathaan surpassed it with 5.21 lakh ticket sales. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 saw ticket sales of 6.5 lakh.

Pathan will open on about 5,000 screens across India. The movie is the first by Shah Rukh Khan to have 6 AM shows. A day before Republic Day, the Yash Raj Films production will be released in theatres, giving the Hindi movie a five-day extended opening weekend.

Pathaan is sure to start off on a huge note with the level of anticipation and expectations at an all-time high. The highly-anticipated SRK film may earn more than ₹45 crore on its opening day, according to trade projections.

Additionally, Pathaan has had a greater booking rate compared to a number of previous movies, including War (4.10 lakh tickets sold), Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh tickets sold), and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh tickets sold), as per Bollywood Hungama.

With the protests surrounding the movie starting to fade, audience expectation for the film has multiplied tenfold. The steadily-rising number of advance reservations Pathaan has been receiving is proof of this.

As Pathaan is expected to alleviate the protracted Bollywood drought, more than 25 single-screen movie theatres are expected to reopen nationwide just to make room for SRK’s Pathaan. The list of single-screen theatres scheduled to open in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Goa was recently given by Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet.

Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings. pic.twitter.com/LuF2TsCjvh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Gaiety, Galaxy, and Maratha Mandir, three well-known single-screen movie theatres in Mumbai, have 70-80% of their seats sold out. It is also one of the first films from Bollywood that's leading the charts in advance booking in southern parts of the country.