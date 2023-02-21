Pathaan makes history as first hindi film to earn ₹1,000 crore at worldwide box office
- According to YRF, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised ₹1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - ₹1.20 crore, dubbed versions - ₹0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday yesterday.
If you thought the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie ‘Pathaan’ 's glorious run was over, you might be wrong. The comeback movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the face of boycotts, is still churning good money at international box offices.
