If you thought the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie ‘Pathaan’ 's glorious run was over, you might be wrong. The comeback movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the face of boycotts, is still churning good money at international box offices.

On Tuesday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced that the box office collection of Pathaan has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark thereby creating history.

The movie which had broken almost every record Bollywood had garnered int he recent past has now earned another accolade of being the first Bollywood movie to have earned ₹1,000 crore in the worldwide box office, just within the first phase of its release.

According to YRF, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised ₹1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - ₹1.20 crore, dubbed versions - ₹0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday yesterday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible ₹1000 crore (India gross: ₹623 crore, overseas: ₹377 crore)" YRF said in a press note.

YRF claimed that "Pathaan" has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema in its initial run.

Aamir Khan's "Dangal" is the highest grossing Indian film with a reported earnings around ₹2,000 crore.

In its initial run or phase one of the release, the movie earned over ₹700 crore. In its second phase, when it was released in theatres in China, the film's box office crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross.

Other films that crossed ₹1,000 crore mark at global box office include "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", "RRR" and "K.G.F: Chapter 2".

"Pathaan" follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The stylish action thriller also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.