Patriotism is in the air, but will Fighter fly?

New Delhi: From Padmaavat to Pathaan, patriotism has remained the flavour of Hindi movies releasing around Republic Day. This year is no different, with Fighter taking on the role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theatres in the Hindi-speaking belt are hoping Fighter will end the dry spell that began since the Christmas weekend. Republic Day, which falls on a Friday this year, is known to attract moviegoers looking for patriotic films, and cinemas hope the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer will be the crowd-puller this time.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who tasted much success with Pathaan last year, the big-budget action film is centred on the Indian Air Force. It is not expected to make the same numbers as last year’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer; nevertheless, it’s the first big Hindi language release of the year and could earn over ₹20 crore on opening day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It has been somewhat of a slow run (at the Hindi box office) over the past few weeks. Even though we saw Hanu Man (a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi) do decently well, there is a need to ensure there is content that proves relevant to all cinemas in the Hindi-speaking belt, which would translate into more big-ticket films and for the moment, Fighter is the only such title," independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said.

Despite the focus on Fighter, exhibitors worry that the rest of the quarter has few Hindi movies slated, after the lukewarm show of the recent past.

The Republic Day weekend has been lucrative to the movie business, with hits like Pathaan ( ₹543.05 crore), Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi ( ₹92.19 crore), Padmaavat ( ₹302.15 crore) and Airlift ( ₹128.1 crore). However, theatre owners are concerned that the music of Fighter hasn’t taken off and the film is not generating enough buzz despite the presence of Roshan and Padukone, and the fact that director Anand is coming off the success of Pathaan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given the patriotic narrative and the star cast, trade experts are hopeful things should pick up a day after release. Even if collections don’t figure in the same range as Pathaan, they expect the film to earn around ₹200 crore.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow said the film had crossed 200,000 tickets in advance sales with over 68% of transactors opting to watch the film in premium formats, including IMAX, 3D and 4DX versions. Markets such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Patna are leading on advance sales.

“Fighter remains an almost solo release this Republic Day weekend and that will ensure that the film will not be short on screen count across the country. The patriotic undertones of the film also resonate well with the sentiments often associated with Republic Day, potentially enhancing the audience connection," Saksena said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hindi box office has remained lukewarm in the past few weeks with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar, the two big releases for the Christmas weekend, performing much below expectations. “People are back to cinemas in a big way (post covid) but we need more universally appealing films, besides greater push on promotions, especially in small towns," said Pranav Garg, managing director at Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!