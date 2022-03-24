NEW DELHI : Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Bheemla Nayak will premiere simultaneously on video streaming services Hotstar and aha Video on 24 March. The action drama released in cinemas in February is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Telugu version is directed by Saagar K Chandra.

In 2021, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms saw films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences and as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes.

West and north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) accounted for 75% of viewership for dubbed films, said platform executives.

Malayalam film Minnal Murali was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. Once it is released in theatres, period drama RRR will be dubbed in Spanish, Portuguese and Korean for Netflix.

Netflix has also seen its Tamil anthology Navarasa feature in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, more than 40% of the viewers for the film were from outside India.

In the last one year, films like Nayattu (Malayalam), Andhaghaaram (Tamil), Pitta Kathalu (Telugu), Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Cinema Bandi (Telugu) and Mandela (Tamil) have all featured in the Top 10 in India.

Regional films, especially from southern languages are attracting viewership around the world, Gautam Jain, partner at media consulting firm Ormax had said in an earlier interview. “This is due to the fact that each language from south India offers unique films which tend to highlight their traditions, culture, locations, and so on. South Indian diaspora is also present in large numbers across the world. Leading platforms are actively acquiring films from these languages," Jain had said.

