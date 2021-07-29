NEW DELHI: Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s new untitled film that also features Rana Daggubati has confirmed a theatrical release for the Makar Sankrathi weekend in January 2022. The action flick is being directed by Saagar K Chandra.

To be sure, as movie theatres slowly reopen across the country, big stars across languages are pushing projects that will see the light of the day soon. Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, and Jr. NTR have all announced new projects while Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have committed to upcoming films, Beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively.

As far as Bollywood goes, Ajay Devgn will produce the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a musical love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Trade experts say projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet big supply.

Making for the biggest line-up ever in recent times, the year will see big star vehicles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise.

Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films—Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, among others.

With budgets over ₹100 crore and some touching ₹200 crore mark, these films may draw audiences to theatres.

