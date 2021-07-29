Pawan Kalyan’s new film locks theatrical date for Sankranthi 2022

To be sure, as movie theatres slowly reopen across the country, big stars across languages are pushing projects that will see the light of the day soon. Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, and Jr. NTR have all announced new projects while Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have committed to upcoming films, Beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}